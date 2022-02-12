MLA Bhat raised hijab issue to protect state government: SDPI

Social Democratic Party of India State member Akram Hasan said Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat had to rake up the hijab controversy to protect his party and government from the embarrassment caused due to rejection of the Narayanswamy tableau of Kerala for Republic Day parade and the Raichur judge controversy over the removal of Dr B R Ambedkar's photo during Republic Day celebrations.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Akram said hundreds of Muslim students have been studying at the Udupi Government PU College, one of the best in the region, for several years now without any issue.

“As BJP government started getting entangled in the tableau and Judge issue that would have resulted in huge loss of vote share, the MLA raked this hijab row,” he said and added that as a resident of Udupi he had a first-hand experience of how Bhat, who was earlier involved in a sleazy video scandal, started differentiating the six Muslim students.

“Bhat provoked Hindu students to wear saffron stoles to classes and vitiated the entire atmosphere of Udupi and Kundapur,” he said.

Akram said that girls had turned their school uniform’s dupatta into a headcover and were not wearing a separate hijab.

SDPI members charged that BJP MLA is building bridges among students through his hate politics.

Check out the latest videos from DH: