MLA hunt: Cong workers crowd outside apt complex

Akram Mohammed, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2019, 17:22pm ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 17:56pm ist
Congress leader Ivan D'soza scene at the protesters. (Photo/ Umesh R Yadav)

Several Congress workers gathered outside Nitesh Wimbledon Park apartment complex in Seshadripuram, after learning that two MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh were staying in one of the apartments.

Speaking to reporters outside the complex, MLC Ivan D'Souza said that they had come to the venue to wait for the MLAs to come out. "Both of them are ministers in the State cabinet and we have issued a whip for them to come and vote for the coalition. We are waiting for them to come out so that they can participate in the trust vote," he said.

Crowd outside Nitesh Wimbledon Park in MG Road.
Earlier in the day, water resources minister D K Shivakumar had indicated that the two MLAs were in the city. "They have kept them closeby. I am waiting for the MLAs here (in Vidhana Soudha). Let us see how they will vote against us," he said. 

