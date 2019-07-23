MLA hunt: Cong workers crowd outside apt complex

Several Congress workers gathered outside Nitesh Wimbledon Park apartment complex in Seshadripuram, after learning that two MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh were staying in one of the apartments.

#WATCH Karnataka: Congress workers protest outside an apartment on Race Course road in Bengaluru alleging that independent MLAs have been lodged here. pic.twitter.com/sNyTnr6bZR — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Speaking to reporters outside the complex, MLC Ivan D'Souza said that they had come to the venue to wait for the MLAs to come out. "Both of them are ministers in the State cabinet and we have issued a whip for them to come and vote for the coalition. We are waiting for them to come out so that they can participate in the trust vote," he said.



Crowd outside Nitesh Wimbledon Park in MG Road.



Earlier in the day, water resources minister D K Shivakumar had indicated that the two MLAs were in the city. "They have kept them closeby. I am waiting for the MLAs here (in Vidhana Soudha). Let us see how they will vote against us," he said.

