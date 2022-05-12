MLAs, Congress back IPS officer P Ravindranath

A delegation of lawmakers, including those from the BJP, met Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday and asked him not to accept Additional DGP P Ravindranath’s resignation.

Members of the Legislature Committee on the Welfare of SC/STs met Kumar. This included MLAs P Rajeev, N Mahesh, Abbayya Prasad and others. The Congress, too, came out in support of the IPS officer.

“An officer who was protecting the oppressed people by doing his job honestly was transferred,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar said. Before being transferred, Ravindranath headed the directorate of civil rights enforcement and was looking into the issue of fake caste

certificates.

“There was pressure on him to not act against a minister and a political secretary,” Shivakumar said, referring to Prabhu Chauhan and MP Renukacharya.