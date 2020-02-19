MLAs huddle as groupism intensifies in BJP

Groupism has intensified within the BJP with senior leader Umesh Katti and a group of legislators belonging to the Panchamasali sect of the Lingayat community, trying to mount pressure on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in support of their demands.

Katti, an eight-time MLA who is sulking over not being made a minister, reached out to former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy along with MLA Goolihatti Shekar late on Tuesday night. According to sources, Katti discussed how he and other senior BJP leaders had been shortchanged. While sources close to Kumaraswamy confirmed this, Katti denied meeting the former chief minister, dismissing it as “baseless rumours.”

On the other hand, several Panchamasali BJP legislators, including ministerial aspirant Murugesh Nirani huddled at a private hotel in the city late on Tuesday night. They discussed pressing for highest representation for the community in the Cabinet, among other things. It is said that the meeting was attended by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami.

This comes in the wake of speculation among political circles that there are attempts being made to unseat Yediyurappa. Katti, the face of disgruntlement within the BJP, has had an axe to grind with Yediyurappa ever since he was left out of the Cabinet when ministers were first inducted in

August last.

The former minister, who represents Hukkeri in Belagavi, has been vocal on his demand for a Cabinet berth, especially after another BJP leader from the district, Laxman Savadi, was elevated as deputy CM despite losing the 2018 Assembly elections.

Recently, Katti visited New Delhi to meet the high command to air his disappointment over not being inducted to the Cabinet.

On Monday, Katti along with four other MLAs had visited Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar’s residence, setting tongues wagging about a possible rebellion within BJP ranks. Shettar dismissed the meeting as a visit by MLAs for ‘developmental works’ and even met the CM to clarify the issue.