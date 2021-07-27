MLAs keep hopes alive to become ministers in new Karnataka govt

Several BJP legislators who have earlier not got an opportunity to be ministers or were not been included in B S Yediyurappa's Cabinet, are waiting in the wings this time to join the new chief minister’s team that is widely expected to comprise fresh faces.

On Tuesday, Saundatti Yellamma MLA and Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani urged the party to induct him as a minister. "I am willing to resign from my post as the deputy speaker and serve people as a minister. In case I am not given an opportunity to become a minister, I will resign from my post," he said.

Mamani had previously too expressed disappointment at not being inducted into Yediyurappa's Cabinet.

It is believed that many of the familiar faces and senior BJP leaders who were part of Yediyurappa's Cabinet may not be included in the new team, giving hope for fresh aspirants. Recently, a purported and leaked audio clip of BJP state president Nalin Kateel also indicated the same.

None of the five BJP MLAs from Davangere was accommodated in the earlier Cabinet despite their constant attempts. Among them, 5-time MLA and two-time minister S A Raveendranath (Davangere North) is the senior-most and is seen as a party loyalist.

In Shivamogga, 4-time MLA Aaraga Jnanendra (Thirthahalli) is also known as a party loyalist and is yet to become a minister. His followers are hopeful that he will make it this time.

Many MLAs were disgruntled with the previous dispensation for not being made ministers.

This includes the likes of Holalkere MLA M Chandrappa, G H Thippareddy (Chitradurga), M P Kumaraswamy (Mudigere) and Shivanagouda Naik (Devadurga), who had earlier pitched for an overhaul of the Cabinet.

Legislators such as Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadass and Honnali legislator Renukacharya had also openly expressed disappointment.

While stating that he was not going to lobby for a minister's post, Renukacharya told DH that he had the experience and the seniority to be a minister.

"I am not lobbying for any post. But I do have seniority. I am a third-time MLA, a former excise minister, a political advisor to the chief minister and have been loyal to the RSS," he said, adding that he would do justice to the post if given an opportunity.