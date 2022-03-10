MLAs take Karnataka govt to task on electricity supply

The MLAs representing several constituencies on Thursday pointed out that farmers in the state are suffering because of unreliable power supply to agriculture pumpsets.

Doddaballapur MLA T Venkataramana Reddy in the Assembly said the power supply for pumpsets was four hours in the morning and three hours at night and this has now been reversed causing inconvenience to farmers

Not just that, even this has several snags, he said. He was soon joined by other legislators including Sharath Bachegowda, Shivanand Patil and H D Kumaraswamy, who said this problem is widely prevalent across the state.

Responding on behalf of the government, Public Works Minister C C Patil said there is enough power. "But, there are some distribution issues. The government is working towards fixing it," he said.

