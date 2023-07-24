MLAs unhappy? CLP meeting on July 27

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been convened on July 27 where MLAs are likely to air grievances targeting ministers for being "unresponsive" to their work requests.

The CLP meeting will be held at a private hotel on Palace Road. It will be chaired by Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah. AICC president Mallikarjun will attend the meeting, according to the meeting notice issued by CLP secretary E Tukaram.

According to sources, the MLAs are unhappy with ministers when it comes to transfers and development works in constituencies.

Defending the Cabinet, a minister told DH that MLAs need to have patience. "It's been only two months since the government was formed. It's our government. So, the MLAs' work will get done. Even the MLAs put us in a spot. They recommend multiple people to the same post and expect transfers to happen," the minister said.

The CLP meeting is also likely to discuss the implementation of the Congress' five guarantees and prepare for the Lok Sabha polls next year.