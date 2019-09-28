MLC accuses ED of using third-degree methods on DKS

Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is using third-degree methods on MLA and former minister D K Shivakumar, Congress MLC C M Lingappa has lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Human Rights Commission (KSHRC), seeking action against the central agency.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Lingappa said, "The ED officials are treating Shivakumar, who is being questioned in money-laundering case/s, as a terrorist from Pakistan. He (DKS) is being subjected to third-degree torture like late-night grilling, not providing him bare minimum facilities, including bed sheet and medicine, not allowing his relatives to meet him and putting him in a dark cell. He is being treated as a convict, not accused. All these amounts to blatant violation of human rights."

"Hence, I have lodged a human rights violation complaint with KSHRC on Friday, seeking action against ED investigating officer Monica Sharma and other officers of the agency," he said.

He alleged that the BJP-led Union government was using the ED to target its rivals.

Replying to a specific query, Lingappa said, "Reports that Siddaramaiah had plotted a conspiracy to corner Shivakumar are false and concocted. He cannot stoop such low, and that too against his party man."

The All India Congress Committee leaders have thrown their weight behind Shivakumar. The Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had resolved to stand firmly in solidarity with him, Lingappa said.