MLC Marithibbe Gowda alleges 'harassment' in JD(S)

Expressing disappointment over the party affairs, JD(S) member of the Legislative Council Marithibbe Gowda said on Monday that he was disappointed by the attitude of JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy over the last four years.

Addressing media persons here, he said, “As the leader of the JD(S) in the Legislative Council, I spoke against the amendment to farm laws and APMC Act. Our party legislators walked out during the voting. But a decision was taken in its favour, when it was approved. I faced a lot of embarrassment,” he said.

“There is no value for my ideas and suggestions in the party. I am upset over the attitude of Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda. I will be in the JD(S) till my tenure as legislator ends. I will take a suitable decision after holding discussions with my supporters and friends,” he said.

He alleged that the party denied a ticket to Jayaramu for the election to the Council from the south graduates’ constituency as he did not have money.

“The ticket was given to H K Ramu, who was not even a JD(S) member. I will not seek votes for the JD(S) during the upcoming elections. I will soon take a decision on which party to support in the Assembly polls,” he said.

“JD(S) workers are not responsible for the defeat of Deve Gowda in Tumkur and Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya in the Lok Sabha elections. The developments in Deve Gowda’s family is the cause behind it. Gowda should have spared the constituency (Tumkur) for his grandson and kept quiet. I told him not to field Nikhil from Mandya. We had to campaign for him as a commitment to the party,” he said.