MLC polls: 7 elected unopposed; BJP now has majority

Legislative Assembly secretary MK Vishalakshi on Friday declared seven MLC candidates as “elected unopposed” to the upper house.
Four of them are from the BJP, which gives the saffron party a simple majority in the Legislative Council.
BJP's Laxman Savadi, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, Congress' K Abdul Jabbar and M Nagaraju Yadav and TA Sharavana from the JD(S) were declared as elected unopposed. As a result, elections scheduled to be held on June 3 will not take place.
Friday was the last day for candidates to withdraw their nominations. None did, and Vishalakshi handed out election certificates to all seven candidates.
The 75-member Legislative Council now has 39 BJP members, 25 Congress and nine JD(S). This is excluding one Independent member and the chairperson.
All three parties will look to increase their tally in the June 13 elections to the four seats from the teachers' and graduates' constituencies.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?
Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him
After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai
Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts