MLC polls: BJP completes clean sweep

  • Nov 12 2020, 04:00 ist
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Legislative Council elections on Wednesday, winning all four seats that went to polls on October 28.

Chidananda Gowda was declared winner of South East Graduates constituency, after facing contest from BJP rebel candidate D T Srinivas, who was expelled by the party ahead of elections.

The counting of votes for the constituency had begun on Tuesday evening. The results were announced on Wednesday evening. The incumbent MLC Chowdareddy Thoopalli of JD(S) was relegated to third place.

