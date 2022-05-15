MLC polls: Vijayendra to wait till BJP decides his candidature

Karnataka BJP’s vice-president and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra on Sunday preferred to wait till the final decision comes from the BJP parliamentary board regarding his candidature for the legislative council election.

“It has come to my notice that my name has been recommended during the BJP core committee meeting, which was held on Saturday, as one of the candidates for the four MLC seats the party is going to win,” Vijayendra told reporters.

“However, it’s the central parliamentary board of the party, which will take a final call. So it’s premature (to celebrate). Let’s wait because the final decision has to come from Delhi. Probably, it may take two to three days,” the former Chief Minister’s son said.

Vijayendra expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior leaders of the party and core committee members for recommending his name. Replying to a query on his work in the old Mysuru region, which led to the party’s victory for the first time in KR Pet in Assembly bypoll

“It is a matter of joy that my name has been recommended to Delhi in recognition of my work. I also feel proud of it,” the BJP leader said. He also underlined that he was working to materialise the desire of the party central leaders to get maximum seats from the old Mysuru region in the Assembly elections.