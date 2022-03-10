MLCs seek action against Dharwad SP for booking Basavaraj Horatti

Members of the Legislative Council demanded action against Dharwad SP for registering an FIR against Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.
They alleged that Horatti was booked without seeking permission from Governor.
The issue was raised by Congress MLC U B Venkatesh during a discussion on the budget. The members demanded that officials should be summoned to the Council and they should tender an apology. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that a report has been sought on the incident and assured the House that action would be taken within two days.
