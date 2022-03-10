MLCs seek action against Dharwad SP for booking Horatti

MLCs seek action against Dharwad SP for booking Basavaraj Horatti

Mamta Bhardwaj
Mamta Bhardwaj, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 23:32 ist
Basavaraj Horatti. Credit: DH file photo

Members of the Legislative Council demanded action against Dharwad SP for registering an FIR against Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

They alleged that Horatti was booked without seeking permission from Governor.

The issue was raised by Congress MLC U B Venkatesh during a discussion on the budget. The members demanded that officials should be summoned to the Council and they should tender an apology. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that a report has been sought on the incident and assured the House that action would be taken within two days.

Basavaraj Horatti
Karnataka
Dharwad

