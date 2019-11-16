Model code violation: Cash, saree worth Rs 94.6L seized

Enforcing the model code of conduct ahead of the bypolls, election authorities have seized cash, campaign material and goods, including 30,000 sarees, all worth Rs 94.69 lakh from the bypoll-bound constituencies.

The Election Commission has deployed 168 flying squads and 401 static surveillance teams to enforce the model code of conduct. These teams put together have seized cash being illegally transported along with 166.72 litres of IML and other liquor worth Rs 76,167, official statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated.

In Mysuru, a team of election officials, led by AC Venkataraju and Tahsildar Ramesh Babu, seized 30,000 sarees, along with pamphlets with pictures of ex-MLA C P Yogeshwar and other BJP leaders, from a godown in Hebbal Industrial Area on Friday. The sarees were found in 425 sacks at the godown owned by Nagaraju.

The election commission has received 1,908 calls seeking information related to the bypolls. Through the cVIGIL

app meant for reporting violation of model code of conduct, there have been 19 complaints about unauthorised posters, banner, money distribution, property defacement and distribution of liquor, according to the release.