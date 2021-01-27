Modi is heartless beneath 56-inch chest: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka’s Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday blamed the Modi administration for allowing the farmers’ protest to drag on, even as it turned violent during the Republic Day celebration in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“It’s the failure of the government. Farmers have been agitating for two months now. Eleven rounds of talks have been held. It’s hogwash. Does it require 11 rounds of talks,” Siddaramaiah asked while speaking to reporters here.

“Farmers have been saying that the farm laws are anti-farmer, that they’re destructive to the agri sector. They’re black laws that should be withdrawn. So, the government should simply withdraw the laws. Why will the farmers protest for 61 days without reason, braving harsh weather?” he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that the ongoing deadlock had become a prestige issue.

“Modi says he has a 56-inch chest. What’s more important is to have a caring heart beneath that wipes people’s tears. That Modi doesn’t have,” Siddaramaiah said, pointing out that Modi had not spoken with farmers even once. “(Modi) has made promises to Adani and Ambani. They have dictated the laws. They have enslaved this government.”