Modi on Kharge; DKS invokes Yediyurappa

Shivakumar asked why BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa was made to undergo pain and shed tears

  • Feb 28 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 09:59 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge was “insulted” and “disrespected”.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar asked why BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa was made to undergo pain and shed tears.

“They wanted him before and during the election. After election, they wanted him for Operation Lotus. Why was he made to step down? ” he claimed.

On Modi’s claim that even S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil were ill-treated, Shivakumar said, “I was a lawmaker during Patil’s time. Patil had health issues. Rajiv Gandhi and I visited him at the hospital. He was not in a position to recover. So, it was decided to change the government. Nijalingappa was visited by Sonia Gandhi and S M Krishna. To pay him respect, his son-in-law was made an MLC. We don’t display farcical sympathies like the BJP.”

