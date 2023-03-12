Modi on Mandya-centric visit to woo Vokkaliga voters in poll-bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the policy of the government, to use ethanol as a biofuel, along with petrol, will help the farmers, especially those cultivating sugarcane, like in Mandya.

His speech during his first visit to Mandya, as Prime Minister, was specifically Mandya-centred ahead of the Assembly poll. It looked like his visit was planned to Mandya, a Vokkaliga bastion, where JD(S) is a major force with Congress as a prime contestant. Modi's visit is expected to give a boost to the BJP, which is still struggling to find a foothold in Mandya.

Just a couple of days ago, Independent MP of Mandya, A Sumalatha, declared her support to the BJP, as she could not join the party, due to technical issues. In December last, Union Minister Amit Shah had participated in the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Mandya. It was a major event in the history of the BJP in Mandya. Shah's visit was also aimed at strengthening the BJP in Mandya.

Read | Modi holds massive road show in Mandya in bid to woo Vokkaliga bastion

Modi also took part in a roadshow, from the Inspection Bungalow Circle to Nanda Talkies Circle, around 1.8 km, amid cheering people. It has to be noted that this is the PM's first Road Show in the old Mysuru region.

He was in Mandya for the inauguration of the 117-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway laid at an estimated cost of Rs 8,480 crore at Gejjalagere Colony of Maddur taluk, in Mandya district, on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stone for the 93-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar Four Lane Highway at an estimated cost of Rs 4,130 on the occasion.

Modi said the farmers face problems if the sugarcane yield is good and even if it is bad. "The farmers do not get proper price for their sugarcane produce. Over the past few months, the petroleum companies have bought around Rs 20,000 crore worth of ethanol from sugar factories. Thus farmers got an incentive," he said.

As usual, during his visits to Karnataka, Modi started his speech by greeting in Kannada and invoking the deities and important persons of the region like Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visveshwaraya. He said he was happy to be in Mandya as it is called ‘Madura Mandya’ and he was happy to receive the ‘sweet’ blessing of Mandians.

MP Sumalatha presented Mandya's organic jaggery. Ministers K Gopaliah, S T Somashekar and K C Narayana Gowda presented the rosewood artefact of ambari (howdah) elephant, representing Mysuru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Mandya has many firsts to its credit, like the generation of electricity to the production of sugar. “Thus, the saying ‘Mandya is India’ is famous. Now, Mandya is connected with the rest of India via Bengaluru, through the Expressway” he said.

Elaborating on the steps taken for the revival of the Mysuru Sugar (MySugar) factory by the BJP government recently, he said: “The past Congress and JD(S) governments did not take proper steps to revive the MySugar factory”.

Bommai gave separate statistics of benefits, listing out the number of beneficiaries of the Central schemes and State programmes in the Mandya district. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi and MP Prathap Simha were present.