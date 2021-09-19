Modi wave won't help BJP win Assembly polls: Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa stated that Congress and JD(S) leaders have started consulting BJP leaders and asked them to embrace their party ahead of Assembly

bye-elections, legislative council polls and Assembly polls.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the state executive committee meeting on Sunday. He asked party workers not to underestimate the Congress party as their leaders and workers have become active. They have their own strategies to win the polls. So, the workers must strive to strengthen the party at booth-level, he said.

Referring to the forthcoming assembly by-polls, he said that it was easy to win Lok Sabha polls using Modi's name, but not Assembly polls. The party's defeat in the assembly bye-elections will convey wrong a message. So, the bye-elections are not a cake-walk for BJP. The workers should not be under the notion that Modi wave will help it win the polls. "We need to work hard to win both the seats and teach a lesson to Congress party."

Yediyurappa also exuded confidence that BJP will win the next Lok Sabha polls and Narendra Modi would become prime minister again. There is no second thought about it, he said.

Commenting on the demolition of temples, he said if necessary, the government would file an appeal in Supreme Court and try to convince that such an order is not fair. So, the workers need not be disappointed over the demolition of temple in Mysuru district. The government will take suitable steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Terming the up-coming year as an year of elections, he said zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat polls, legislative council polls for 25 seats are slated to be held in the year to come. So, the party has to be strengthened at the grass root level. Besides, the SC, ST, backward class morchas must be strengthened and people of such communities must be brought to the party.

The Shikharipura MLA will tour the state for about a month to strengthen the party with the sole intention of winning more than 140 seats in the next Assembly polls. Modi's programmes must be taken out to households in Karnataka. "Without depending on others, we have to win more than 140 seats. Will Yediyurappa take out state wide tour alone?, he questioned and said MLAs, MLCs, office-bearers will accompany him."

Recalling the past, he said former prime minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had told in Bengaluru that his government had carried out good work but party worjerss did not highlight to voters hat it was conducted by the NDA coalition in the Centre. So, the party suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Vajapayee had said. Going by past experience, the workers must educate voters about pro-people schemes implemented by the Centre and state government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Union Ministers A Narayanswamy, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwanth Khuba, MP G Siddeshwar, BJP National Vice-President D K Aruna, former chief ministers Jagadish Shettar, D V Sadananda Gowda, State BJP General Secretary Arun Kumar, District BJP President Veeresh Hanagawadi were present in the meeting.

