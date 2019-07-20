More Cong legislators willing to resign: K N Rajanna

Congress leader and former MLA K N Rajanna on Saturday claimed that many legislators of the Congress party were willing to defect.

"There are many MLAs in the party who want to resign and join the BJP. I can give you the list of legislators willing to resign," he told reporters.

Rajanna, a former MLA from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, is one of the prominent leaders to target the Coalition government ever since it came to power. He has been demanding the party leadership to end the alliance with the JD(S) as it has affected prospects of the Congress party.

He said that he wouldn't disclose names as the legislators and the party leaders would become cautious.

Rajanna said that none of the rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai would come back.

He hit out at the party leadership for forming an alliance with the JD(S).

"This government should collapse by the grace of God. Only a couple of leaders in the Congress party and H D Deve Gowda's family want the government to continue. Many Congress legislators are opposed to the government," he said.

"Some of our leaders lack intelligence. Despite what has happened, they want to join hands with the JD(S)," he charged.

He alleged that everybody in the Coalition government was looting money.

Rajanna also criticised deliberate moves to drag discussion on confidence motion time in the Assembly.

"It is unwarranted to waste time in the name of Rights of legislators. MLAs should not go on speaking just because they have Rights. Otherwise, it will lose its sanctity," he said.

The former MLA said that he agreed with the charges of the BJP legislators that the Congress-JD(S) MLAs were wasting the time.

"Even the governor was suspicious as things were not moving. Hence, he intervened," he said.

Dragging the session on the pretext of Rights would leave a black mark on democracy, he said.

Rajanna accused H D Deve Gowda of toppling S R Bommai government in 1989.

"Gowda wrote a letter to the then-governor that led to the suspension of Bommai government and imposition of the governor rule in the state," he said.