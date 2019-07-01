More ruling MLAs may resign: Shettar

Former chief minister and BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar on Monday stated that Congress MLA Anand Singh was not in contact with the BJP, and resigning was his own decision.

"His resignation shows the severity of instability and lack of coordination in the coalition government. More discontented MLAs may come out in coming days, and we will wait and see," he said.

We do not know when this government will fall, but mid-term election is not a solution. Even Congress and JD(S) MLAs are not ready for that. BJP is the single largest party in the Legislative Assembly, and it is ready to form the government. There is no question of BJP conducting 'Operation Kamala'. The party would take a suitable decision when the government falls, and that strategy cannot be disclosed, Shettar said.

In reply to minister Satish Jarkiholi's statement about 'reverse-operation', Shettar challenged, "Let them do it now itself. At least tell the name of one BJP MLA who is ready to support the Congress".

Due to the infighting in the government, development has taken backseat, and people are wishing that the coalition government should go, Shettar added.