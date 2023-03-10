MP A Sumalatha extends support to BJP, ends speculations

MP A Sumalatha put an end to all speculations by announcing her political stand of extending support to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, during the press meet, in Mandya, on Friday.

However, she has not joined the BJP citing technical problems and clarified that she is extending total support to the party.

Addressing media persons at her residence in Mandya, on Friday afternoon, Sumalatha said that she has decided to extend her total support to the BJP to bring in a change in the Mandya district. "There is a need to clean the polluted atmosphere in Mandya district and for a 'Swachch Mandya'," Sumalatha said.

Praising Narendra Modi as the most popular leader in the country and across the world, she said that her support for the Modi-led BJP is not either for her or her son's future, but for the overall development of Mandya district.

Clarifying that her son Abhishek Ambarish will not enter politics, Sumalatha said, "Neither myself nor my son will seek a ticket for the elections, but will extend total support to the BJP government."

Sumalatha said that she had not entered politics for fame or money, as she had experienced them already. "I contested the Lok Sabha elections four years ago as an Independent candidate and was blessed by the people. The BJP and leaders of Congress and Raitha Sangha also supported me during the Lok Sabha elections. I had to face a lot of insults and harassment by many leaders in the district. But I faced the challenges and was successful," she said.

Rumour mills were busy not only in Mandya but across the state, speculating that Sumalatha may join the BJP soon and may enter state politics. Sumalatha's meeting with the BJP senior leaders in New Delhi had fuelled all these rumours.