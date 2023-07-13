'Mukhyamantri' Chandru is new AAP Karnataka President

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 13:23 ist
Mukhyamantri Chandru. Credit: DH File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as 'Mukhyamantri' Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

"Karnataka's renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician 'Mukhyamantri' Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party's Karnataka state unit," it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said.

B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as 'Mukhyamantri' Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled Mukhyamantri (Chief Minister).

Karnataka
Aam Admi Party
Mukhyamantri Chandru
AAP

