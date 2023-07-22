Chandru takes charge as K'taka AAP state president

Mukhyamantri Chandru takes charge as Karnataka AAP state president

He was recently appointed as the state president as Prithvi Reddy was relieved from the charge and appointed as national joint secretary of the party.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 04:30 ist
Mukhyamantri Chandru (Second from Right). Credit: DH Photo

Mukhyamantri Chandru took charge as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka in the city on Saturday. He was recently appointed as the state president as Prithvi Reddy was relieved from the charge and appointed as national joint secretary of the party.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
AAP

