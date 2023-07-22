Mukhyamantri Chandru takes charge as Karnataka AAP state president

Mukhyamantri Chandru took charge as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka in the city on Saturday. He was recently appointed as the state president as Prithvi Reddy was relieved from the charge and appointed as national joint secretary of the party.
