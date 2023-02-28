Mumbai firm got nod to export molasses for kickbacks: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday demanded an investigation into a “scam” in the excise department, pertaining to giving permission to a Mumbai-based company to export two lakh metric tonnes of molasses.

Releasing documents, Congress leader Priyank Kharge alleged that permission was given in exchange for kickbacks, given that the company lacked sufficient documentation to obtain export licence.

"This government isn't sparing anything. There's a scam even in molasses," Kharge told a news conference.

"In September last year, a company named KN Resources Pvt Ltd had sought permission to export two lakh metric tonnes of molasses. They had zero documents. Still, this government gave permission in just two months," Kharge said, adding that a Lokayukta complaint had been filed by anti-corruption activists in this regard.

"This company hasn't paid GST for three years. Still, they sought permission. Also, they applied for permission without stating the export destination," he added.

Kharge said the distillery owners' association protested the decision to allow export of molasses, saying domestic consumption would be hit and that they would not be able to meet the demand.

According to the former minister, one metric tonne of molasses costs Rs 10,000. "So, two lakh metric tonnes will be Rs 200 crore. For whose benefit was this company given export permission?" Kharge said, adding that the company would export it from a Goan port.

"If this was legal, why couldn't it be exported from the Karwar port?" he said.

He released an audio clip of a phone call between a molasses transport contractor and a purported representative of the Mumbai-based company. Kharge said two BJP MPs had recommended the company.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself is said to have called the excise minister and commissioner to give directions," Kharge said, suspecting kickbacks of Rs 80 crore.