Muniyappa wanted real estate business using railway project, says MP S Muniswamy

MP S Muniswamy has claimed that local legislator K R Ramesh Kumar was opposed to former MP K H Muniyappa’s proposal for a railway coach factory at Srinivaspur as Muniyappa had planned to grab private land for estate activities in the name of a railway project.

“Considering the Lok Sabha elections, Muniyappa brought pressure on the Congress government and got the railway coach factory sanctioned to Srinivaspur. He also got the foundation stone laid,” Muniswamy told reporters.

A plan was prepared to acquire an additional 500 acre private land for the project. Muniyappa wanted to use the additional land for the real estate business which was opposed by the local MLA and people, he alleged.

The MP said,”Considering all these developments, the Central government decided to setup a railway workshop. The government land available in Srinivaspur is enough for the project. There is no need to acquire private land.”

The Central government had already allocated funds for the project which would be completed by 2023. The project would generate employments to youths, he said.

Muniswamy said that the Union Water Resources Minister had already approved inter-linking of Krishna and Godhavari rivers.

“The Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) has halted operations in KGF for the last many years. I have requested the Union government to restart the operations. A Central government team has already conducted inspection in this regard. Activities will be resumed soon,” he said.

District in-charge Minister H Nagesh, BJP district unit president Dr Venugopal and former president B P Venkatamuniyappa were present.