Murugha Mutt case: BJP asks panelists to be neutral

The BJP has asked its spokespersons and television panelists to maintain a "neutral" line while dealing with the Pocso Act case lodged against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana.

In an internal advisory, the Karnataka BJP media cell has prescribed what the party's view should be on the issue.

Also Read | Seers of various mutts back Murugha Sharana; public oppose

"The government, through the police department, is investigating the allegation of sexual harassment made against the Murugha Mutt pontiff. The truth will be out soon. We are committed to follow everything as per law. For now, our stand is neutral. The government has already booked a case under the Pocso Act. The legal process and investigation are underway. Soon, the truth will be out. Everyone involved must get justice. The government and the party are committed to ensuring justice," are the lines BJP spokesperons will be expected to toe.

According to sources, this advisory was issued after objections were raised over BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa backing the pontiff by describing the allegations against him "false" and that he would come out "innocent".