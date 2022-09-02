Murugha Mutt case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an “impartial” investigation into allegations that the Murugha Mutt pontiff sexually abused minor girls, making this the first statement by a top Congress functionary on the case.

Siddaramaiah’s statement, in the form of tweet, came hours after the Chitradurga police arrested Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime suspect in the sexual abuse case involving two high school girls.

The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji is serious. The police should carry out impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls & reveal the truth. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 2, 2022

“The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji are serious. The police should carry out an impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls & reveal the truth,” Siddaramaiah said.

No top Congress leader had reacted ever since the pontiff was named in the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case on August 26.

According to sources, the Congress had decided to keep distance from the case given that the pontiff heads an influential mutt representing Lingayats, a community that the party is trying to woo ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

While former chief minister B S Yediyurappa defended the pontiff and said the case against him was “false”, the BJP has decided to keep distance from the case. The saffron party considers the Lingayats as its core support base.