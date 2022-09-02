Murugha Mutt case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe

Murugha Mutt case: Siddaramaiah seeks impartial probe

His statement came hours after the Chitradurga police arrested Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime suspect in the sexual abuse case

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 14:54 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an “impartial” investigation into allegations that the Murugha Mutt pontiff sexually abused minor girls, making this the first statement by a top Congress functionary on the case.

Siddaramaiah’s statement, in the form of tweet, came hours after the Chitradurga police arrested Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime suspect in the sexual abuse case involving two high school girls.

“The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji are serious. The police should carry out an impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls & reveal the truth,” Siddaramaiah said.

Read | After Murugha Mutt seer, hostel warden arrested in POCSO case

No top Congress leader had reacted ever since the pontiff was named in the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case on August 26.

According to sources, the Congress had decided to keep distance from the case given that the pontiff heads an influential mutt representing Lingayats, a community that the party is trying to woo ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

While former chief minister B S Yediyurappa defended the pontiff and said the case against him was “false”, the BJP has decided to keep distance from the case. The saffron party considers the Lingayats as its core support base.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
sexual abuse
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 