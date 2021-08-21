Muslim leaders being targetted, says Zameer Ahmed Khan

Former Congress minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who flew to New Delhi on Saturday, has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate raided him as part of a nationwide "conspiracy" to target powerful Muslim leaders.

ED raided several locations linked with Khan earlier this month following complaints against his bungalow-like house.

“The expectation with which the ED conducted raids on me has fallen flat. There’s an attempt being made to target powerful Muslim leaders in various states by harassing them. It was a part of this conspiracy that I am facing various kinds of [raids]. But, I will not get scared,” Khan said in a Facebook post.

Hailing his supporters as his wealth, Khan said he was happy that the ED raid ended up clarifying several doubts. “I was raided because the very fact that I constructed a house was projected as a big crime,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Khan said he was in New Delhi for personal work. “I have not been summoned by ED. If that was the case, I’d disclose it myself and show you a copy of the notice. Nobody has called me to come here,” he said.

Khan, the Chamrajpet MLA, even met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar late Friday night.

Asked about Khan’s claim that Muslim leaders were being targeted, Shivakumar did not comment. “He has his opinion. There are party matters that we will discuss,” he said.