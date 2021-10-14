Muslims will face consequences, warns Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday warned Muslims that they would have to face terrible consequences if they poke their noses into Hindutva.

Speaking to media persons, he said, some Muslims are projecting themselves as reformers of the society. They have attacked Hindu youth for uploading right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapura's speech video on Whatsapp in Shiralakoppa. It shows their arrogance and anti-social attitude. The government does not support such an attitude and they will face the consequences if it goes beyond the limits, he warned.

Reacting to the video involving Congress leaders Saleem and Ugrappa discussing about corruption in the party, the BJP leader said Congress has already become a divided house and it would split further before the next assembly polls. Slamming Congress, he said, the party which fought for India's freedom is not present now. He also taunted that he is very much aware of the words used by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Union Minister Ibrahim about former PM Indira Gandhi.

On Congress leader Siddaramaiah's open invitation for discussion on reservation for Kuruba community, he said, he is not aware of it. But he participated in agitation for ST status for Kuruba community on invitation from Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha Seer Niranjananandapuri Swami. He also made it clear that he is ready for open debate on the fight for reservation benefits for the community.

