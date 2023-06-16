Maha panchayat needed to save Hinduism: BJP's C T Ravi

Mutt heads should convene maha panchayat to save Hinduism: BJP's C T Ravi

"To protect ourselves, self-protection measures should be taken," he said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 19:16 ist
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has stated that as the state government has decided to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, popularly called as anti-conversion law, the mutt heads of all communities should convene a 'maha panchayat' to save Hinduism and the country.

"There is a necessity to re-convert using four techniques of 'Sama, Dama, Danda, Beda," he added.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said, "the Congress has withdrawn the anti-conversion law against forceful conversion and by inducement, thereby showing that the Congress government is with the forceful conversion."

"To protect ourselves, self-protection measures should be taken. There is a need to bring back those who have converted to other religions, back to the fold of Hinduism," he stressed.

Also Read | Minister K H Muniyappa urges hospitality industry to take measures to reduce food wastage

On textbooks

Ravi said, lessons on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev have been dropped from the textbooks. Chakravarty Sulibele had written on patriots and not his autobiography. Lesson on Hedgewar too has been dropped. All these proves that patriotism for Congress leaders means intolerance, he noted.

"I thought the Congress had intolerance only towards Ambedkar. Now, it's understood that they do not like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev too. We will take these lessons to the people," he said.

On the amendments brought by the BJP government to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act to help the farmers, Ravi said, the Congress government in Karnataka has stated that it will roll back the amendments brought to the APMC Act.

Through the amendments, the BJP had given opportunity for the farmers to become entrepreneurs. By repealing the Act, the Congress wishes the farmers to be at the mercy of middlemen. The Congress is misleading the farmers on the Act. The farmers will realise the truth shortly," he noted.

