My followers want me to be CM or Dy CM: Eshwarappa

He also criticised opposition party leader Siddaramaiah for his comments against Bommai

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 23:12 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Minister K S Eshwarappa said that his followers desire for him to be either Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said, a few people had projected that he will not get a ministerial berth but, "The party high command has considered me," he said.

This time around, we have formed the government with the support of outsiders but, next time BJP will get a full majority, he said.

He also criticised opposition party leader Siddaramaiah for his comments against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

