Mysuru police 'morally responsible' for gang rape: Congress Panel

A Congress fact-finding committee that studied the recent gang rape incident near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru has blamed the state government for its failure in deploying sufficient police personnel and vehicles for the maintenance of law-and-order.

In its 31-page report to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the committee headed by former MP VS Ugrappa said the police were “morally responsible” for the gang rape and demanded Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation.

It also stated that frequent police transfers, lack of coordination between the police and other departments and the diversion of police personnel for VIP security worsened the law-and-order situation.

The committee also named district in-charge minister ST Somashekar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and BJP MLAs for not coordinating among themselves.

During its interaction with citizens, the committee noted allegations against the police that they were more interested in resolving real-estate and civil matters instead of law-and-order.

Among its recommendations, the committee asked the government to ensure that the case would come up for hearing in the next five months and to strengthen the police force in a city that attracts tourists.

