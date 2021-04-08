Mysuru reports 216 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

Mysuru reported 216 Covid-19 positive cases and one death on Thursday. The total number of positive cases stands at 57,385 and the total number of deaths has touched 1,070 with 1,576 active cases in Mysuru district.

Among the new cases, 160 are primary contacts of previously infected persons, while 44 are suffering from Influenza-like illness (ILI) and 12 are Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

While the Health Department authorities have observed a total of 3,43,706 persons till date, 2,79,517 persons have successfully completed quarantine and 6,804 are under quarantine. A total of 54,739 persons have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Hassan reported 113 new positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total positive cases has increased to 30,184. There are 820 active cases and 478 people have succumbed to the infection. Chamarajanagar reported 64 cases and the total has increased to 7,258 cases. There are 112 active cases and no deaths reported on the day.