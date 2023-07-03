N S Boseraju appointed as Leader of House in Karnataka Legislative Council

The Congress on Monday appointed the Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju as the Leader of the House in the state Legislative Council.

Boseraju, 76, got elected to the Karnataka Legislative Council unopposed along with Jagadish Shettar and Tippannappa Kamaknoor on June 30 and took oath as the member today.

In a letter to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Boseraju has been appointed as the leader of the house with immediate effect.