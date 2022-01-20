Nalapad keeps distance from Karnataka Youth Congress brawl

Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad had to fend off criticism after some Youth Congress workers, including his supporters, allegedly got involved in a ‘drunken’ brawl late Wednesday night.

The incident comes at a time when Nalapad is preparing to get anointed as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) next month.

According to party sources, Nalapad hosted a luncheon meeting with Youth Congress leaders from across the state at a private hotel on Wednesday to plan his inauguration as the president. Later in the day, there was a party at a guesthouse where things seem to have gone awry.

Nalapad’s supporters allegedly picked on Ballari Youth Congress president Siddu Halleygowda, who is said to have supported former NSUI president HS Manjunatha during the KPYCC presidential election last year.

In the wee hours of Thursday, a message circulated on WhatsApp claiming that Halleygowda was attacked by Nalapad’s supporters with photographs of bodily injury to support this.

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said he is being targeted for no fault of his. “I hosted lunch in the afternoon. In the evening, our Youth Congress friends had a party. I went there for 10 minutes and left. How do I know what happened there? If someone fought, why is my name getting dragged? Why am I being repeatedly targeted,” he asked.

“I won't rule out that this could be an attempt within my party to target me,” he said. “I read the WhatsApp message in the morning. I spoke to Siddu and he said he doesn't know how that message got out. He also said I have nothing to do with whatever happened.”

Meanwhile, Halleygowda issued a statement saying he is fine and there was no brawl.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police have not received any complaint in connection with the incident. “If a complaint is lodged, the police will investigate,” he said.

Nalapad, the son of Congress’ Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, made headlines in the infamous 2018 assault case in which he has been charge-sheeted.

In the controversial January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Raksha Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared as the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case.

Later, the Congress leadership had to step in: Ramaiah will be president till January 31, 2022, after which Nalapad will take over. Nalapad is said to have KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s backing whereas Ramaiah is seen as Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s pick.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: