Nalin Kumar Kateel alleges 'foreign hand' in Udaipur tailor's murder

He said the incident occurred due to the inefficiency and appeasement policy followed by the government in Rajasthan

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 29 2022, 15:15 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday termed the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma as a systematic conspiracy with terrorism raising its head once again in the country.

Alleging that a ‘foreign hand’ was behind the incident and riots in Rajasthan, he said the incident occurred due to the inefficiency and appeasement policy followed by the government in Rajasthan.

Condemning the murder of the Hindu man Kateel said “there is a need to take a tough stand as taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on such incidents."

Read | Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal filed threat complaint but police 'compromised'

“A similar murder had occurred in Shivamogga in the past. After murdering Hindu worker Harsha in Shivamogga, the video was sent to his sister by the miscreants. The state government in Karnataka took a tough stand and arrested all the culprits. Incidents like riots are increasing in Rajasthan due to the appeasement policy followed by the government,” he said.

Kateel sought to know why Congress leaders are silent on the Udaipur incident. "The Congress remains silent when Hindu society is attacked and raises its voice when minorities are attacked,” he alleged.

The incident in Udaipur is a challenge to humanity and attempts are being made to divide the society in the name of riot and murder. Riots and murder take place in the name of jihad and aimed at reducing the confidence of the people, Kateel said.

"Attempts are being made to create instability in the country by trying to infuse jihadi mentality. The Modi-led government will not tolerate such incidents and will take all steps to curtail such powers trying to create unrest," he added.

