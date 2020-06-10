Kateel defends COVID-19 lockdown enforced by Centre

Nalin Kumar Kateel defends COVID-19 lockdown enforced by Centre

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 15:02 ist
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday defended the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the nation. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Speaking to reporters at Sedam of the district, he stated the world leaders have lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stem the spread of the virus. Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi is criticising the lockdown measures only for politics, he alleged. 

The BJP leaders and workers came to the rescue of about three crore people and migrant labourers who stranded due to lockdown. Food kits and facilities were provided to them, Kateel added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

What's Brewing

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Potterheads let down by Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

Potterheads let down by Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

Is BJP trying to recreate 'Chowkidar' moment?

Is BJP trying to recreate 'Chowkidar' moment?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 