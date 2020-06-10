Nalin Kumar Kateel defends COVID-19 lockdown enforced by Centre

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday defended the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the nation.

Speaking to reporters at Sedam of the district, he stated the world leaders have lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stem the spread of the virus. Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi is criticising the lockdown measures only for politics, he alleged.

The BJP leaders and workers came to the rescue of about three crore people and migrant labourers who stranded due to lockdown. Food kits and facilities were provided to them, Kateel added.