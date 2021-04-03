Kateel hits out at Kharge's 'poisonous' jibe

Nalin Kumar Kateel hits out at Kharge's 'poisonous' jibe

The issues between Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa will be sorted out in two days, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 03 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 23:27 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH photo.

Hitting back at Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for his BJP and RSS poisonous ideology jibe, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that Kharge himself had become 'poisonous' and that people of Kalaburagi defeated him after realising his true face.

Speaking to reporters here, Kateel said, "Kharge needs some self-introspection. ...should know why people defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha  election?" 

On Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa's complaint to the Governor and MLA Basanagouda Yatnal's continued tirade against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he admitted that there are differences of opinion in the party but there is no discontentment. The BJP, unlike Congress, has a system to sort out differences within the party, he added.

The issues between Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa will be sorted out in two days and that it will have no bearing on the bypolls, Kateel said.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

 