Nalin Kumar Kateel hits out at Kharge's 'poisonous' jibe

Hitting back at Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for his BJP and RSS poisonous ideology jibe, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said that Kharge himself had become 'poisonous' and that people of Kalaburagi defeated him after realising his true face.

Speaking to reporters here, Kateel said, "Kharge needs some self-introspection. ...should know why people defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election?"

On Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa's complaint to the Governor and MLA Basanagouda Yatnal's continued tirade against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he admitted that there are differences of opinion in the party but there is no discontentment. The BJP, unlike Congress, has a system to sort out differences within the party, he added.

The issues between Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa will be sorted out in two days and that it will have no bearing on the bypolls, Kateel said.