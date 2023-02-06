Nandiesh Reddy appointed BJP vice-president

BMTC chairperson N S Nandiesh Reddy has been appointed as vice-president of the Karnataka BJP.

The appointment is seen as the BJP’s move to preempt the Congress’ plan to poach Reddy, the former K R Puram MLA.

Congress is said to be considering Reddy as a potential candidate against Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraja (Byrathi) in the K R Puram segment.

In the 2018 Assembly election, Reddy was the BJP candidate against Basavaraj. He lost by 32,729 votes. However, in 2019, Basavaraj quit Congress and joined the BJP, resulting in his disqualification. Reddy was miffed when Basavaraj was given the ticket for the bypoll.

To mollify Reddy, he was made BMTC chairperson.