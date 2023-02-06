Nandiesh Reddy appointed BJP vice-president

Nandiesh Reddy appointed BJP vice-president

The appointment is seen as the BJP’s move to preempt the Congress’ plan to poach Reddy, the former K R Puram MLA

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 06 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 21:54 ist
BMTC chairperson N S Nandiesh Reddy. Credit: DH Photo

BMTC chairperson N S Nandiesh Reddy has been appointed as vice-president of the Karnataka BJP.

The appointment is seen as the BJP’s move to preempt the Congress’ plan to poach Reddy, the former K R Puram MLA.

Congress is said to be considering Reddy as a potential candidate against Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraja (Byrathi) in the K R Puram segment. 

In the 2018 Assembly election, Reddy was the BJP candidate against Basavaraj. He lost by 32,729 votes. However, in 2019, Basavaraj quit Congress and joined the BJP, resulting in his disqualification. Reddy was miffed when Basavaraj was given the ticket for the bypoll. 

To mollify Reddy, he was made BMTC chairperson. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
Karnataka Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 