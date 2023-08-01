'Nandini ghee supply to Tirupati stopped in BJP rule'

'Nandini ghee supply to Tirupati stopped during BJP regime,' says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah went on to say that the state government had an equal concern about both people’s religious beliefs and dairy farmers in Karnataka.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2023, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 04:34 ist
Karnataka CM. Credit: DH Photo

Amid criticism from the Opposition BJP about the suspension of Nandini ghee supply to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that the supply of ghee was stopped one-and-a-half years ago during the BJP regime and that it was not new.

Hitting back on social media at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who had criticised the Congress for being “anti-Hindu,” Siddaramaiah said the ghee supply to Tirupati was stopped during the BJP regime.

Also Read | Karnataka's KMF not supplying ghee for Tirupati laddus, says can't compromise on price

“Does this mean the BJP is anti-Hindu or is it just the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai?” he sought to know.

Siddaramaiah went on to say that the state government had an equal concern about both people’s religious beliefs and dairy farmers in Karnataka.

“In the interest of securing the best price for dairy farmers, if the Tirupati temple administration is willing to give us the price we quote, we are willing to supply the ghee,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Nandini

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

A wrong that was right for the job

A wrong that was right for the job

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

 