'Nandini ghee supply to Tirupati stopped during BJP regime,' says Siddaramaiah

Amid criticism from the Opposition BJP about the suspension of Nandini ghee supply to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that the supply of ghee was stopped one-and-a-half years ago during the BJP regime and that it was not new.

Hitting back on social media at BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who had criticised the Congress for being “anti-Hindu,” Siddaramaiah said the ghee supply to Tirupati was stopped during the BJP regime.

“Does this mean the BJP is anti-Hindu or is it just the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai?” he sought to know.

Siddaramaiah went on to say that the state government had an equal concern about both people’s religious beliefs and dairy farmers in Karnataka.

“In the interest of securing the best price for dairy farmers, if the Tirupati temple administration is willing to give us the price we quote, we are willing to supply the ghee,” he said.