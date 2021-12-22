Need longer Assembly sessions, fruitful discussions: Karnataka MLAs

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday discussed ways to regulate the proceedings, aimed at facilitating fruitful discussion with greater participation from members, as Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri reminded legislators about their responsibilities and conduct, and warned that "future generations will not forgive us".

With several legislators urging the government to hold the sessions for a longer duration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will certainly consider it in future occasions.

"This House has to think very seriously....there is pride and dignity of this House, this is the temple that fulfills the expectations and aspirations of the people, and our conduct should be befitting to it," Kageri said.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, he said, "we have the responsibility to strengthen this system, if we forget our responsibilities and create an anarchy in this system our future generations will not forgive us. Lot of sacrifice and pain of our elders has gone into building this system."

"If we don't understand it and take this parliamentary and democratic system lightly, it will create an anarchy, write it down. The legislature, the parties should become responsible and society should be watchful for such a situation not to arise. Public should not lose faith in us and the system," Kageri added.

The Speaker was expressing displeasure over the way in which the business was going on and the conduct of some legislators in the assembly, while responding to an issue raised by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy.

As several legislators wanted to speak on a question raised during the zero hour in the assembly, Madhuswamy objected to it and said the House cannot be run like this, where everyone wants to speak during question hour, zero hour and discussion under "calling attention".

The Speaker too joined in and said he has been under immense pressure with everyone wanting to raise their issues and participate in debates, which may be genuine, but there are rules too.

"I have made all my best efforts to accommodate every one, within the framework of the rules, but it is getting difficult, and the only solution for it is having sessions for more days and members following the rules....if it doesn't happen it will be difficult to manage," he said.

Intervening, former Speaker and senior Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said, a training programme for legislators is held when the new assembly comes into existence, but no one attends it, even whips don't look into the attendance of legislators.

"We have turned calling attention, zero hour and question hours into discussions.....all political parties have responsibilities, we have to read and understand rules of procedures first...if everyone don't cooperate, how can Speaker alone run the House," he said, as he asked the Chair, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Leader of Opposition to see if the session can be extended.

Pointing out that many don't attend the proceedings, he further asked, "then why contest elections or go before the people?" Minister Madhuswamy said the House is there to legislate and formulate rules, "and we have not been able to concentrate on it for a single day, as no serious discussions are taking place due to number of calling attention, and question hour and zero hours getting prolonged."

"Have we been able to debate on matters of public importance properly? where are we debating? Are we utilising talented members? The House is to debate," he said as he asked the Chair to be strict in disciplining and regulating the House.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy asked the chair to fix time for any debate on any issue, and his party is ready to cooperate.

Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, conceding that the House should be conducted as per rules, noted that the legislators should also be given fair chance to air the concerns of their constituency.

"What's the use of coming to assembly if MLAs don't get a chance to speak in the House...all these issues have cropped up because of short duration of the session, please think about holding longer sessions," he urged.

BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked the Speaker to regulate the House properly and take a strong decision on what issue should be permitted and what not. "Take strong decisions, we will cooperate."

Kageri said he is ready to take strict decisions for smooth conduct of the House in consultation with Parliamentary Affairs Minister, but noted that members and leaders too have responsibility in abiding by and cooperate with decisions taken by the chair.

"Everyone has responsibility....I won't allow chair or any particular party or member to be singled out and held responsible," Kageri said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his intervention welcomed JD(S) leader H D Revanna's suggestion that time should be fixed for parties to participate in any debate based on their strength in the assembly, like in Parliament.

He conceded that the sessions should be held for longer duration in the future and that he will take a decision in this regard in consultation with the parliamentary affairs minister, while also stressing on the productivity.

