Need no lessons from Congress on corruption, says BJP

BJP state chief spokesperson M G Mahesh said on Thursday that the BJP need not take lessons from the Congress, whose history is replete with charges of corruption.

Addressing a press conference here, Mahesh said, so far in the country, 136 inquiry committees have been formed to probe corruption cases. Of these, 99% have completed their investigation. All these committees concluded that Congress was guilty.

“The Congress is behaving like Satya Harishchandra, ahead of polls. Why did they not file a complaint against their own leader K R Ramesh Kumar, who said that the Congress leaders have accumulated wealth for over three generations, some time ago? Why did their conscience get awakened when our party leader Ramesh Jarkiholi made some statement?,” he said.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkayi asserted that the BJP does not need permission from anyone to invite its central leaders for election campaigning.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Hubballi on Friday, for a two-day visit to the state. He will take part in a 1.5-km-long road show, like PM Modi's 8-km-long roadshow in Hubballi last week,” he said.

Shah will also visit the 300-year-old Shambhulinga temple in Kundagol and perform pooja, Tenginkayi said.

The home minister will launch the distribution of pamphlets in the state. Shah will also hold election strategy meetings, he said.