Neither goonda nor casteist could defeat BJP: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that neither 'goonda' D K Shivakumar nor casteist Siddaramaiah could defeat BJP in the assembly polls if the workers did their job properly.

He was speaking at a programme in which JD(S) leaders from Bhadravathi embraced BJP in the party office, here on Saturday.

He said, "the party workers must work together to bring BJP back to power in the state by ignoring caste calculations. They must not think on the lines of Lingayats, Vokkaligas. People of all castes are Hindus and Hindutva must win the next assembly polls. National issues must be given importance only then voters would reject goondas in the polls".

He also asked those who embraced BJP not to quit the party just because they did not ticket in the taluk panchayat and zill panchayat polls.

"They must ignore 'tagaru' (Siddaramaiah) and work for the party's victory," KSE said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: