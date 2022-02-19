Neither goonda nor casteist could defeat BJP: KSE

Neither goonda nor casteist could defeat BJP: K S Eshwarappa

K S Eshwarappa asked those who embraced BJP not to quit the party just because they did not ticket in the taluk panchayat and zill panchayat polls

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 19 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 19:21 ist
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that neither 'goonda' D K Shivakumar nor casteist Siddaramaiah could defeat BJP in the assembly polls if the workers did their job properly.

He was speaking at a programme in which JD(S) leaders from Bhadravathi embraced BJP in the party office, here on Saturday.

He said, "the party workers must work together to bring BJP back to power in the state by ignoring caste calculations. They must not think on the lines of Lingayats, Vokkaligas. People of all castes are Hindus and Hindutva must win the next assembly polls. National issues must be given importance only then voters would reject goondas in the polls".

He also asked those who embraced BJP not to quit the party just because they did not ticket in the taluk panchayat and zill panchayat polls.

"They must ignore 'tagaru' (Siddaramaiah) and work for the party's victory," KSE said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
India News
Karnataka News
BJP
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

13 die as Eunice leaves many in Europe without power

13 die as Eunice leaves many in Europe without power

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

 