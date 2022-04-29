Never said I will join BJP, says Sumalatha

Never said I will join BJP, says Sumalatha

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 29 2022, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 06:25 ist
MP A Sumalatha. Credit: DH Photo

MP A Sumalatha on Thursday said, "There is no need for me to join other parties. There are rumours that I will join the BJP. I have nowhere said that I will join the BJP. I met the BJP leaders to discuss about development of Mandya district and not to discuss politics".

"It is being projected that I will join the BJP, as a few of my supporters have joined the party. The leaders of other parties too had supported me during the last Lok Sabha election and worked for my victory. They can join any party, as per their wish", she added.

To a query on Abhishek, the MP said, "Contesting the upcoming Assembly election is left to the sole discretion of my son. I will not talk about it".

Commenting on Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's tweet, Sumalatha said, "There is priority for Kannada in Karnataka. It is not possible to keep quiet, if there is any problem related to the language. Hindi has importance in North India. Kannada is important in Karnataka''.

Sumalatha
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

