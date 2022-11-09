New forum planned to fight Assembly polls: Badagalapura

A meeting for the formation of the forum has been called on November 19

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 08:46 ist
Badagalapura Nagendra. Credit: DH File Photo

A group of like-minded people, including farmers, Dalits, thinkers and Kannada activists is mulling forming a joint forum to contest the 2023 Assembly elections in 100 constituencies, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha state president Badagalapura Nagendra said here on Wednesday.

"Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has been formed to further the interests of the farmers. Hence, we would not contest elections under the KRRS banner. Instead, a new form of like-minded people will be formed and a meeting has been convened for the same in Mandya on Nov 19," Badagalapura told reporters.

"A new forum of activists fighting for the cause of Kannada pride, farmers, Dalits will be formed. There are many people who are involved in the pro-people movement in IT/BT, agriculture and various other sectors. We will identify such people and field them in Assembly elections under the new banner," the farmer leader said.

