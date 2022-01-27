New JD(S) core committee to meet on Thursday

The JD(S) will hold the first meeting of its new core committee on Thursday.

The new core committee is headed by party leader and Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashempur.

There are 20 members in the committee, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday.

Party supremo H D Deve Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy and state president H K Kumaraswamy will be the special invitees to the meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kumaraswamy said the party had also appointed former minister N M Nabi as the state working president, while Manvi MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik has been appointed as the state ST committee president.

As for rumours about defections from the party, Kumaraswamy said he had information about likely defections but was not disturbed by it.

"People keep jumping according to what suits them at a particular circumstance," he said.

While the Congress has been continuously alleging that the JD(S) is BJP's 'B' team, the same party has also been stating that several BJP leaders are in touch with Congress to join the party.

This shows how much cooperation there is between Congress and BJP leaders. "Who is the real 'B' team in this case?" Kumaraswamy sought to know.

