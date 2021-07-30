New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Modi

Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 18:54 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence.

Earlier during the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

