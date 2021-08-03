New Karnataka CM Bommai lets go of advisors picked by B S Yediyurappa

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has relieved BJP legislators and other experts who were appointed to key advisory positions by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), ten people have been relieved from various positions they held in the previous government.

Educationist MR Doreswamy will no longer serve as the government’s advisor on education reforms. Similarly, Beluru Sudarshan has been relieved as the chief minister’s e-governance advisor. Startup investor Prashant Prakash, the CM’s advisor on policy and strategy, was let go. Former MLC Mohan Limbikai, who was the CM’s legal advisor, will go.

Media advisor N Bhrungeesh and media coordinator GS Sunil have been relieved.

Three of Yediyurappa’s political secretaries - MP Renukacharya, DN Jeevaraj and NR Santosh - have been withdrawn.

Shankargouda Patil, Karnataka’s special representative in New Delhi, is relieved.

The notification came days after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai picked 2000-batch IAS officer V Ponnuraj as his secretary, replacing S Selvakumar who was Yediyurappa’s choice.