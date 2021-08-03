Bommai lets go of advisors picked by Yediyurappa

New Karnataka CM Bommai lets go of advisors picked by B S Yediyurappa

In a notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), ten people have been relieved from various positions

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 18:53 ist
Basavaraj Bommai and B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo/ B H Shivakumar

The Basavaraj Bommai administration has relieved BJP legislators and other experts who were appointed to key advisory positions by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

In a notification issued by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR), ten people have been relieved from various positions they held in the previous government.

Educationist MR Doreswamy will no longer serve as the government’s advisor on education reforms. Similarly, Beluru Sudarshan has been relieved as the chief minister’s e-governance advisor. Startup investor Prashant Prakash, the CM’s advisor on policy and strategy, was let go. Former MLC Mohan Limbikai, who was the CM’s legal advisor, will go.

Read | Karnataka CM meets Vice Prez Naidu, BJP's Arun Singh

Media advisor N Bhrungeesh and media coordinator GS Sunil have been relieved.

Three of Yediyurappa’s political secretaries - MP Renukacharya, DN Jeevaraj and NR Santosh - have been withdrawn.

Shankargouda Patil, Karnataka’s special representative in New Delhi, is relieved.

The notification came days after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai picked 2000-batch IAS officer V Ponnuraj as his secretary, replacing S Selvakumar who was Yediyurappa’s choice.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 