New leader of the Opposition by July 2 evening: Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the new Leader of the Opposition will be known by Sunday.

“It’ll be surely known (by Sunday) evening,” Bommai told reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday in response to a question on who the Leader of the Opposition will be.

Bommai’s statement came even as the Congress on Twitter issued a public call seeking candidates for the post of Leader of the Opposition. Those with degrees from “WhatsApp university” are not eligible, the Congress said. “The candidate must have Constitutional and democratic values, must not lie and be corrupt.”

The Budget session of the legislature is scheduled to start on July 3.

According to sources, a BJP legislature party meeting could take place either on Sunday or Monday morning.

It is said that BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka, has already gathered opinions on who the new Leader of the Opposition should be.

Bommai is said to be the front-runner to lead the BJP in the Assembly. Besides Bommai, the names of former ministers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, S Suresh Kumar, V Sunil Kumar and C N Ashwath Narayan are also doing the rounds.

BSY to visit New Delhi

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Sunday, his office said.

His return journey has been kept open. It is likely that Yediyurappa will hold talks with BJP top brass on the way forward for the party in the state.