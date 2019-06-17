New ministers yet to get portfolios

It’s been three days since Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expanded his Cabinet. But the two newly inducted ministers - Ranebennur MLA R Shankar and H Nagesh of Mulbagal - are yet to get their portfolios.

It is speculated that the chief minister will allocate Municipal Administration department to Shankar and Primary and Secondary Education department to Nagesh. Officials in the Chief Minister’s Office said they have not received any direction.

The chief minister expanded the Cabinet to safeguard the coalition government.